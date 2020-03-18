Freshman Teaen Sweet again led Wickenburg High School’s coed golf team in a four-team match last week, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wranglers undefeated.
Sweet finished tied for third place with a round of six-over-par 42 on the front nine at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Sun City West against golfers from Yuma Catholic, Northwest Christian and Rancho Salado high schools.
Senior Wyatt Grantham was the Wranglers’ second-leading scorer with an eight-over-par 44, placing eighth in the field. The remaining two team scorers for the Wranglers were sophomore Logan Jones with a 48 and a tie for 12th place and sophomore Kaden Conway with a 50 and a tie for 15th place.
Yuma Catholic, led by Alexandria Schmung’s even-par 36, won the team scoring with 168 strokes. Host Northwest Christian finished second with a team score of 170, followed by the Wranglers’ 184 and Rancho Salado’s 215.
The team losses to Yuma Catholic and Northwest Christian left the Wranglers with a 6-2 season record. They were scheduled to compete against three other teams at the Falcon Golf Club course in Litchfield Park last week, but that event was apparently canceled due to rain.
The Wranglers were scheduled to compete in three other matches during the next two weeks, but those were canceled due to the COVID-19 school cancellations by Gov. Doug Ducey.
