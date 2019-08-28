By Kevin Cloe
Sun Correspondent
After the football team’s kickoff at Parker Friday, two more Wickenburg High School athletic teams will start their seasons next week.
Coach Terri Davidson’s girls volleyball team — after its preseason scrimmage held earlier this week — will start its 2019 campaign with a home match against 3A West region opponent Chino Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Returning to lead the Lady Wranglers this season will be seniors Alexa Murrillo, Sadie White, Shelby Jenkins and Jeri Rainey, as well as sophomore Kaizley Davidson.
Coach Davidson lost six seniors (half of her varsity roster) to graduation last spring from a team that finished the year with a 7-17 record.
The following day, Coach Doug Clementz’s cross country teams will host several teams for the Wickenburg Invitational beginning at 5 p.m. at the Wickenburg Country Club golf course, while the volleyball team makes its first road trip of the season to new North Valley Christian High.
The Wranglers’ swim team won’t open its season until Thursday, Sept. 5 when it hosts Anthem Prep and Cactus beginning at 4 p.m. in the Coffinger Park pool.
Local Sports Calendar
Friday, Aug. 30
Football — Wickenburg High at Parker, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Volleyball — Chino Valley at Wickenburg High, 5/6 p.m.*
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Cross Country — Wickenburg High Invitational at Wickenburg Country Club, 5 p.m.
Volleyball — Wickenburg High at North Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Swimming — Anthem Prep, Cactus at Wickenburg High (Coffinger Park Pool), 4 p.m.
Football — Wickenburg High JV at Safford, 6 p.m.
Volleyball — Wickenburg High at Kingman Academy, 5/6 p.m.*
Friday, Sept. 6
Football — Safford at Wickenburg High, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Volleyball — Sedona Red Rock at Wickenburg High, 5/6 p.m.*
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Football — Wickenburg High JV at Chino Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Volleyball — Paradise Honors at Wickenburg High, 5/6 p.m.*
Swimming — Wickenburg High at Sedona Red Rock Triple-Meet, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Football — Paradise Honors at Wickenburg High, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cross Country — Wickenburg High at Fountain Hills Invitational, 7 a.m.
Swimming — Wickenburg High at Northwest Arizona Championship, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Volleyball — Wickenburg High at Chino Valley, 5/6 p.m. *
* — Junior varsity at 5 p.m.; varsity at 6 p.m.
