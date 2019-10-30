Wickenburg Christian Academy swim team continued riding the wave of top finishes at the recent CAA Swim Series hosted by Rio Salado Swim Club.
Official times and events:
The boys relay team took first place overall for the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:18.51.
Rilyn Savage, freshman: girls 50 yard freestyle, second place, 30.43; girls 100 yard freestyle, third place 1:12.60; girls 100 yard backstroke, fifth place, 1:26.60.
Aaron Armstrong, senior: boys 50 yard freestyle, second place, 25.97; boys 50 yard butterfly, first place, 28.73; boys 100 yard freestyle, second place, 58.40.
Ben Armstrong, junior: boys 50 yard freestyle, ninth place, 28.83; boys 100 yard breaststroke, third place, 1:23.97.
Mark Blodgett, freshman: boys 100 yard backstroke, fourth place, 1:25.75; boys 50 yard freestyle, eighth place, 28.67; boys 100 yard freestyle, eighth place, 1:06.23.
Caleb Armstrong, seventh grade: boys 14 and under 50 yard freestyle, 38.26; boys 14 and under 50 yard breaststroke, sixth place, 48.84.
The swim team competed in the CAA State Meet on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Chandler. Swim results were not available before the Sun’s deadline.
