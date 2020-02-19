Wickenburg High School’s two representatives at the Division IV state wrestling championships bowed out of the competition early last weekend in Prescott Valley.
Sophomore Vince Rodriguez, seeded No. 8 in the 16-wrestler 120-pound weight class, lost his first two matches at the two-day event — losing an 8-4 decision to freshman and No. 9-seeded Derek Guanajuato of Santa Cruz Valley, and then was eliminated after a 7-4 loss to 16th-seeded senior Shayne Ruiz of Page.
Rodriguez, who advanced to the state championships after earning a second-place medal at the sectional meet the previous weekend, finished the 2019-2020 season with a 41-10 record.
Freshman Coy Bowser, seeded No. 6 in the 170-pound weight class, lost his first-round match to ninth-seeded and eventual state runner-up Brik Skousen of Thatcher in a 10-3 decision.
He then picked up the Wranglers’ only two team points when he eliminated 16th-seeded senior Emilio Gobea of Santa Cruz with a major decision, 10-1, in the consolation bracket.
Needing another victory to advance to a potential third-place finish, Bowser lost a 6-4 decision in overtime in his second consolation bracket match against 13th-ranked and eventual fifth-place finisher Nash Jobe of American Leadership Academy of Gilbert North.
He placed second to eventual state (and undefeated) champion Gavin Davis (63-0) of Arizona Lutheran at the sectional meet the previous weekend and capped his first season at Wickenburg High with a 39-15 record.
Rodriguez and Bowser were two of nine Wranglers who competed at the sectional championships and were among the eight underclassmen on the team — indicating an optimistic outlook for next year’s team.
