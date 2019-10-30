Four high school teams are expected to visit Wickenburg today (Wednesday, Oct. 30) to compete against the Wranglers’ cross country team in its final home meet of the season.
The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Wickenburg Country Club golf course in preparation for the sectional championships on Thursday, Nov. 7 and the state championships on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Prior to taking a break from competition last week, freshman Simon Della Ratta and sophomore Madison Roddy were the only two Wranglers at the Valley Lutheran Invitational cross country meet at Rose Mofford Park in Phoenix, and then they were joined by freshman Natalie Maley at the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational the following weekend.
Della Retta finished in 90th place in 24:11 minutes in the midweek boys race at Rose Mofford Park, and Roddy placed 78th in 29:45 minutes in the girls race.
Then Della Ratta finished in 48th place in 23:23 minutes in the higher elevation boys race at Bradshaw Mountain, while Roddy (24th in 29:34) and Maley (42nd in 41:31) competed in the girls race.
“Saturday was Simon’s fastest time so far, being done at a higher altitude (3,000-foot increase) while slowing to encourage a struggling fellow competitor,” reported Coach Doug Clementz. “Maddy ran two steady races, while Natalie struggled with her asthma in the thinner air.”
