After capitalizing on nine hits to rout visiting Odyssey Institute last week, Wickenburg High School’s girls softball team will prepare this week for next week’s region opener.
The Lady Wranglers started this week with a 4-2 record after forcing Odyssey Institute to surrender due to the 10-run rule last week, 14-4. Three more games this week will help them prepare for their 10-game 3A West Region opener against visiting Chino Valley at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
Coach Keith Peterson’s girls hosted Parker earlier this week before hitting the road against Wrangler Classic tournament champion Paradise Honors of Surprise Thursday, March 12, and hosting Page at 3 p.m. Friday.
Against Odyssey, senior Jeri Rainey and sophomore Clare Peterson again spearheaded the Lady Wranglers’ offense last week. Rainey, who also was the winning pitcher, went three-for-three at the plate with two triples and drove home four runs. Peterson duplicated Rainey’s three-hit effort that included a double and three runs batted in.
Those two accounted for six of their team’s nine hits, with singles coming from freshman Tiffany Willis, junior Aliyah White and senior Alli Mallory to round out the offense.
Besides the nine hits, the Lady Wranglers took advantage of three Odyssey errors and five walks issued by Minotaur pitchers while also stealing eight bases.
From the pitcher’s circle, Rainey completed all five innings, giving up the four runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking five.
