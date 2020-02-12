In a big push to the end of the season, the Wickenburg Christian Academy Lions high school basketball team won three of their four back-to-back games last week.
The Lions played “visitors” against Our Lady of the Sun Academy on Feb. 3. The team played hard in a decisive 67-41 win, led by Mark Blodgett (16 points, three rebounds, three steals), Drake Matney (14 points, five rebounds), and Doc Massey (13 points, 14 rebounds) on the boards, plus an extra effort by Matthew DeShazo with four big blocks, and Elliot Offner with a personal high of six points in the last quarter.
An away game in Surprise on Feb. 4 resulted in another win over Highland Prep, a 90-85 nail-biter. Drake Matney tied his scoring record of last week, 37 points, closely followed in points by Mark Blodgett (23) and Doc Massey (16), and with help under the basket by Aaron Armstrong (five rebounds).
WCA then defeated Academy of Building Industries 56-29 on Feb. 5 in another full-team effort. Every player put stats on the board, with almost the full roster putting up points as well.
Paradise Valley Christian finally ended the Lions winning streak in a back-and-forth battle that ended in a 67-54 loss for WCA after a short string of three pointers and free-throw shots by PVC.
The Lions edged Canyon View in a thriller on Monday, Feb. 10, 55-52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.