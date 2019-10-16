Wickenburg High School sophomore Madison Roddy earned her first medal for cross country earlier this month when she competed with two of her team members in the Glendale Classic and then picked up her second medal last week at the Arizona Lutheran Invitational.
Roddy placed 90th in the sophomore girls race at Glendale with a time of 31:11 minutes over the three-mile course.
“Maddy was pretty proud of her accomplishment,” noted Wranglers coach Doug Clementz. “Even better was the over two-minute improvement from last year (at Glendale).”
During the school’s fall break last week, she earned her second medal with a 23rd-place finish in the girls varsity race at Arizona Lutheran in a time of 31:05 minutes.
The other two Wranglers at the Glendale meet were freshmen Simon Della Rata (84th in the boys freshman race in 27:02 minutes) and Natalie Maley (49th in the girls freshman race in 38:54).
Della Retta was the only other Wrangler competing at the Arizona Lutheran meet — finishing 55th in the boys varsity race with a time of 25:38 minutes.
The Wrangler runners wil compete at the Valley Lutheran Invitational meet today (Wednesday, Oct. 16) at then will participate in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational in Prescott Valley this Saturday, Oct. 19.
They will make their final home appearance in two weeks (Wednesday, Oct. 30) when they host a handful of other teams on Senior Night at 4 p.m. on the Wickenburg Country Club golf course.
