The Town of Wickenburg is hosting Tour De Ranch Bike Race at the Flying E Ranch, 2801 W. Wickenburg Way, on Saturday, Nov. 16.
This is an opportunity to experience trails not usually open to the public on bikes. In addition to the ride, there will be a day of activity planned at the ranch for family entertainment.
A host of family friendly activities such as dummy roping, archery shoots, barn tours and much more will be set up, along with a barbecue.
The course options are as follows:
• Expert Course (Le Mans Start): 18-miles (two laps of a 9-mile loop)
• Intermediate Course: 9-miles
• Family Fun Ride: Approximately two miles on the 9-mile loop.
Race participant fee includes race, barbecue lunch and commemorative bandanna.
For reservations and more information, call (928) 668-0565.
