By Kevin Cloe
Sun Correspondent
Although the 2020 high school football season in Arizona is still uncertain, a court decision last week locked in Wickenburg High School’s new region.
Its full schedule for the tentative 2020 season (due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic) is expected to be announced this week.
Three schools this spring filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Interscholastic Association, challenging the AIA’s decision to move them up in conference competition for the next two seasons. Northwest Christian, which had won 3A West Region championships and a Wrangler nemesis the past four years, was one of the three schools involved in the lawsuit.
In the past four seasons, the Wranglers lost region contests to Northwest Christian by scores of 42-0 (2016), 42-7 (2017), 31-14 (2018) and 44-6 (2019).
Superior Court Judge Lisa Daniel Flores ruled last week that the three schools (including 2A Round Valley and 3A Benjamin Franklin) failed to prove that moving up to conferences that include larger schools would present a greater risk of injury to the players on the newly elevated smaller teams.
The AIA, in its traditional two-year realignment process, had determined that moving schools up or down would be based primarily on the schools’ football teams’ successes in recent years.
If Northwest Christian had won its appeal, the Wranglers probably would have faced the Crusaders in 3A West Region action for another two years.
With the 3A West Region locked in for the next two years, the Wranglers will see a couple of new opponents. While Northwest Christian moved up to the 4A Conference and Kingman Academy moved down to the 2A Conference, former 4A competitors Dysart and Cortez moved down to the 3A West Region. Both teams have struggled lately at the 4A level, with Dysart going 8-23 the past three seasons and Cortez going 0-30 in that same time span. The Wranglers have posted a 19-13 record the past three seasons at the 3A level.
2020 3A West Region
(2019 Record)
River Valley (7-3)
WRANGLERS (5-5)
Kingman (5-5)
Chino Valley (2-9)
Dysart (1-9)
Cortez (0-10)
