By Kevin Cloe
Sun Correspondent
With its initial standing plaque retired, Ed Hunt emerged as the most dominant golfer at Wickenburg Country Club for the past 24 years.
Jeff Harnasch’s recent victory in the Wickenburg Country Club Championship tournament forced the creation of a new awards plaque to be displayed in the Country Club’s hallway, leaving Hunt as the most frequent champion on the now-retired plaque that dates back to 1995 and Harnasch being the first golfer to be listed on the new plaque that is expected to be designated as the Wickenburg Men’s Club Championship.
Hunt, who has lived in Wickenburg for more than 20 years, won the Club Championship seven times. His first tournament title came in 2006 and then won six more times in the following 11 years. Those victories came in 2008, 2012, and then the next four consecutive tournaments (2014-1017). Due to a change in golf management, no tournament was held in 2018 … then Gene Harnasch and his son Jeff won the last two tournaments.
The tournament champions listed on the now-retired plaque include:
7 years — Ed Hunt (2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
3 years — David Jenson (1999, 2003, 2005); Mike Roether (2000, 2001, 2002); Jeff Henson (2004, 2010, 2011)
2 years — Earl Meyer (1995, 1997)
1 year — Leonard Hershkowitz (1996), Don Eklund (1998), Paul Wells (2007), Jeff Harnasch (2009), Kyle Kitchens (2013), Gene Harnasch (2019).
