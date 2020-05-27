By Kevin Cloe
Sun Correspondent
Frustrated with communication barriers and the absence of direction from the state and school district, Wickenburg High School’s head football coach Mike Mitchell has designed a tentative program to prepare for a hopeful 2020 season.
“We are moving forward with plans for football, thinking we are starting the season as scheduled,” the Wranglers’ third-year coach said last week. “This is really hard, as it will be four months with limited communication to players. I have tried to keep in good communication with letters and emails, but who knows if they are getting all the communications.”
When schools throughout the country were shut down in mid-March to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all athletic events — including the traditional schedule to prepare for the upcoming football season — were canceled. Spring training for the fall football season, with conditioning and light drills, was wiped out and now summer preparations are in jeopardy.
“We have to make plans even though we have received no official clearance from the school at this time,” noted Coach Mitchell. “We will announce dates but then cancel those plans if need be.”
His first plan is to start the weight-lifting program, which he has scheduled to begin next Monday, June 1, if the district gives the OK.
“We may not get that clearance until the last minute, so we all need to be flexible and ready to react to whatever information we get,” the coach said.
The tentative schedule calls for the weight room to be open from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — supervised by assistant coach Jacob Roddy.
Mitchell reported that most of the usual 7-on-7 summer passing tournaments have been canceled, so he plans to fill that void with a pro-style mini-camp from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.
All players are encouraged to attend the instructional camp that will include position meetings, video presentations and some on-field walk-throughs in preparation for the tentative start of the official football practice sessions during the last week of July.
Participants are reminded to wear shorts, T-shirts and football cleats. Lunch will be provided.
Coach Mitchell also has requested all players text their email addresses and phone numbers to him at (208) 946-8563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.