Going into the final two innings, Wickenburg High School’s baseball team held a three-run lead, but it needed a five-run outburst in the final inning to win its season opener last week on the road.
Coach Gary Hodgkiss’ Wranglers will now try to back that up with another victory today (Wednesday, March 4) when it hosts Odyssey Institute at 3:30 p.m. and then with a strong showing at the 14-team Kingman Invitational Tournament this weekend before hosting Parker at 3:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Junior Danny Smith led the team’s 14-hit offensive attack against Coronado last week with three doubles and a single in the 9-5 victory. Calogero (Ro) DiCamillo’s two doubles and a single supported that explosive opener.
Three pitchers — sophomores Vinny Lorefice and Drake Matney as well as junior Jakob Allore — gave up eight hits to the Dons, who overcame the Wranglers’ 4-1 lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead into the final inning.
Lorefice pitched the first five innings, allowing only one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking only two. Matney then picked up the victory when he wrapped up the final two innings after the Dons plated four runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth against Allore. The sophomore hurler then shut out the hosts the rest of the way after giving up only two hits while striking out three and walking one.
Odyssey Institute comes into today’s game with a 2-2 record — defeating Washington High 9-1 and Blue Ridge 6-4 while falling to Phoenix Christian 11-3 and Combs 18-0 in its season-opening appearance at the 27-team Cougar Classic tournament last weekend.
While the Wranglers’ baseball team stays busy this week, the track team will open its season against at least four other teams at 3:30 p.m. today, March 4. Three of the visiting teams include Agua Fria, Estrella Foothills and Paradise Honors.
Today (Wednesday, March 4)
Baseball — Odyssey Institute at Wickenburg High School, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Softball — Odyssey Institute at Wickenburg High School, 3:30 p.m.
Golf — Wickenburg High at Antelope Hills (Chino Valley), 2 p.m.
Track — Four teams at Wickenburg High School, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7
Baseball — Wickenburg High School at Kingman Invitational Tournament
Monday, March 9
Golf — Wickenburg High School at Hillcrest Golf Course (Northwest Christian), 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Baseball — Parker at Wickenburg High School, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Softball — Parker at Wickenburg High School, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Track — Wickenburg High School at Buckeye Union High, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Baseball — Wickenburg High School at North Pointe Prep (Victory Lane Complex), 3:45 p.m.
Softball — Wickenburg High School at Paradise Honors, 3:45/6 p.m.
Golf — Wickenburg High School at Falcon Golf Club (Paradise Honors), 3 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Softball — Page at Wickenburg High School, 1/3 p.m.
Track — Wickenburg High School at Santa Cruz Valley High, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Baseball — Chino Valley at Wickenburg High School, 1:30/3:45 p.m.
Softball — Chino Valley at Wickenburg High School, 1:30/3:45 p.m.
