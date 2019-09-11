Wickenburg Christian Academy high school swim team took on nine other schools from the greater Phoenix area in its first swim meet of the season Aug. 31. The team has grown in number and skill this year, and they’re looking forward to a great season.
Swimmers Rilyn Savage, Aaron Armstrong, Ben Armstrong, Mark Blodgett, and Elliot Offner, along with parent-coaches Leah Armstrong and Whitney Blodgett, traveled to Chandler to compete in the CAA Swim Series.
Official times and events:
Boys 200-yard medley relay: 2nd place, (Aaron Armstrong, Ben Armstrong, Mark Blodgett, Elliot Offner), 2:12.56.
Rilyn Savage, freshman: girls 50 freestyle, 9th place, 21.25; 100 freestyle, 13th place 1:14.15; 100 backstroke, 8th place, 1:27.63.
Aaron Armstrong, senior: boys 50 freestyle, 11th place, 26.48; 50 butterfly, 9th place, 29.72; 100 freestyle, 6th place, 58.90.
Ben Armstrong, junior: 200 individual medley, 6th place, 2:41.77; 100 breaststroke, 7th place, 1:21.57.
Mark Blodgett, freshman: boys 100 backstroke, 7th place, 1:22.85; 100 breaststroke, 14th place, 1:35.22; 50 freestyle, 28.78.
Elliot Offner, freshman: boys 100 backstroke, 10th place, 1:28.18; 100 freestyle, 1:08.49.
For a full schedule of the WCA sports season and more information about Wickenburg Christian Academy, please contact the school office at 684-5916 or visit wickenburgchristianacademy.org.
