Although Wickenburg High School’s girls volleyball team lost all 18 of their dual matches this season, there is hope for future successes based on their 2019 statistics.
Sophomore Kaizley Davidson led the Lady Wranglers this year with 58 kills, 40 service aces, 16 total blocked shots, and 105 assists.
Three other underclass ladies ranked in the top six players in those three categories.
Freshman Javen Coppedge posted the team’s third-best winning kill shots with 41, and sophomore Kelsey Hershkowitz ranked sixth on the team with seven kills.
Coppedge also was the fourth-best server for the Lady Wranglers with 18 service aces, while junior Megan Walters was sixth with seven aces.
Hershkowitz was fourth on the team with five total blocked shots, with Coppedge ranking sixth with two blocks and fifth in digs. Then Coppedge was fourth on the team with 15 assists, while Walters ranked sixth with two.
Senior Jeri Rainey was the team leader with 208 digs and 332 service receptions, followed by senior Sadie White with her 88 digs and 123 serve receptions.
The Lady Wranglers wrapped up their season with a 3-1 loss to host Kingman last week, finishing region play with a 0-10 record. Their lone victory came in the Payson tournament, where they defeated San Manuel and finished with a 1-21 record … but the Arizona interscholastic Association does not count tournament play in their power points records.
