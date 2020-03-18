By Kevin Cloe
Sun Correspondent
After routing their archrivals last week, statewide precautions for COVID-19 wiped out or postponed the Wickenburg High School baseball and softball teams’ scheduled games for at least the next two weeks.
The two Wranglers teams, which each overwhelmed visiting Parker early last week, were scheduled to open 3A West Region action against Chino Valley earlier this week. However, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Sunday that all of the state’s school classes and after-school activities will be canceled or rescheduled through March 27.
That means Coach Gary Hodgkiss’ baseball team will either cancel or reschedule six games. While three of those were non-region games and might be crossed off the Wranglers’ schedule, the other three — against region teams Chino Valley, Kingman and Kingman Academy — probably will be rescheduled this spring.
Coach Keith Peterson’s girls softball team was scheduled to compete in the Coca Cola Classic tournament this weekend in Kingman, which probably won’t be rescheduled. Games against three region teams, though, probably will be moved to later in the season.
Pending the resumption of their schedules, both the baseball and softball teams will travel to the Colorado River to face River Valley on Friday, April 3.
Wranglers 15,
Parker 7
A 10-run outburst in the third inning propelled the Wranglers to a 13-run lead that eventually was trimmed to eight runs with a late Bronc rally.
Relief pitcher Vinny Lorefice also led the offensive attack with a four-for-four performance at the plate that included two doubles. On the mound, he pitched the final three and two-thirds innings — giving up five runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking two.
Korbyn Dowdy earned the win on the mound after three-plus innings of work — allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two and walking four. He also contributed offensively with two hits that included one double and two runs batted in.
Calogero “Ro” DiCamillo also supported Lorefice’s offensive effort with his three hits that drove in three runs. Bryson Alder and Drake Matney also helped with the offense with two hits each.
Lady Wranglers 14,
Parker 4
Senior Jeri Rainey and sophomore Clare Peterson once again led the local girls offensively with two hits each. Rainey also was the winning pitcher, completing five innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six and walking five. At the plate, she drove in one run and scored another run with her two hits in four official at-bats.
Peterson recorded two doubles and drove home a pair of runs in her two-for-four day.
Rapping singles were senior Adlih Zavala and freshmen Tiffany Willis, Javen Coppedge and Kiyah Dowdy.
