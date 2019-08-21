ORDINANCE NO. 1200
AN ORDINANCE OF THE COMMON COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF WICKENBURG, ARIZONA, AMENDING THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR THE WICKENBURG 667 PLANNED AREA DEVELOPMENT AS ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE 1145, BY AMENDING THE WIRELESS FACILITES REGULATIONS ON YAVAPAI COUNTY ASSESSOR PARCEL NUMBER 201-06-001G GENERALLY LOCATED WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 89 AND HIGHWAY 93; PROVIDING FOR REPEAL OF CONFLICTING ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR NON-SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES.
WHEREAS, by adoption of this Ordinance, the Town Council desires to amend conditions of development relating to the development of parcels within the Wickenburg 667 Planned Area Development (PAD) pursuant to the Town of Wickenburg Zoning Code requirements for a Planned Area Development governing the development; and
WHEREAS, the Town Council has determined that this amendment to the Wickenburg Ranch PAD conditions conforms with the Town of Wickenburg General Plan; and
WHEREAS, all required public notice was provided and all required public meetings and hearings were held in accordance with applicable state and local laws.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Common Council of the Town of Wickenburg, Arizona, as follows:
Section I. In General.
1. The development standards set forth in Town of Wickenburg Zoning Code Section 14-20-4 related to wireless communications facilities are revised, with respect to Yavapai County Assessor’s Parcel No. 201-06-001G, as follows for the 667 Planned Area Development:
a. In residential districts, WCFs in a school recreation field are permitted to a maximum height of 75’;
b. In a residential subdivision open space tract, WCFs are permitted up to maximum height of 75’ and shall have a minimum setback of 150’ from any structure;
c. On town property, WCFs are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’, subject to Town granting a license for the WCF; WCFs are permitted on 69kv electric utility town structures, subject to Town granting a license for the WCF;
d. On an electric utility pole in an electric substation site, WCFs are permitted subject to Town granting a license for the WDF; and on any state, county or federal property, up to a maximum height of 75’.
e. In commercial districts, WCF monopoles are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’; on alternative tower structures, WCF monopoles are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’.
f. In multi-family districts, WCF monopoles are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’; on alternative tower structures, WCF monopoles are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’.
g. In resort and recreation districts, WCF monopoles are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’; on alternative tower structures, WCF monopoles are permitted up to a maximum height of 75’.
2. All other requirements of the Wickenburg Zoning Ordinance as it applies to the 667 Planned Area Development, Ordinance No. 1145 and the Pre-Annexation and Development Agreement by and between the Town of Wickenburg and Van Development Co., Inc., 5860 Development, Inc., and JVT Investors, LLC recorded in the Official Records of Yavapai County on March 5, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0009644 remain unchanged.
Section II. Providing for Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances.
All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance or any part of the Code adopted herein by reference are hereby repealed.
Section III. Providing for Non-Severability.
If any section, subsection, sentence, clause, phrase or portion of this Ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by the decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, then this entire ordinance is invalid and shall have no force or effect.
Section III. Providing for Penalties.
Any person found responsible for violating this Ordinance shall be subject to the enforcement, civil sanctions and habitual offender provisions set forth in Article 14-27 Wickenburg Town Code. Each day a violation continues, or the failure to perform any act or duty required by this zoning ordinance, the Town Code or by the Town of Wickenburg Municipal Court continues, shall constitute a separate civil offense.
PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Town Council of the Town of Wickenburg, Arizona, this 5th day of August, 2019.
By: Rui Pereira
Rui Pereira, Mayor
ATTEST:
By: Amy Brown
Amy Brown, Town Clerk
APPROVED AS TO FORM:
By: Susan Goodwin
Susan Goodwin
Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C.
Town Attorneys
Number of Councilmembers Present: 6
Number of Votes For: 6
Number of Votes Against: 0
Number of Abstentions: 0
CERTIFICATION
I HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing Ordinance Number 1200 was duly passed and adopted by the Common Council of the Town of Wickenburg, Arizona, at a regular meeting held on the 5th day of August, 2019, and that a quorum was present at the meeting.
Amy Brown
Amy Brown, Town Clerk
Published in the Wickenburg Sun August 14th and 21st, 2019
NOTICE
(for publication)
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION HAVE BEEN
FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE
ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION FOR
I
Name: EPPERSON PHYSICAL THERAPY, LLC
A2003848
II
The address of the known place of business is: 5375 E. SEVEN PALMS DR. CAVE CREEK, AZ 85331
The name and street address of the Statutory Agent: UNITED STATES CORPORATION AGENTS, INC.
Agent Mailing Address:
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Agent Physical Address:
17470 N. PACESETTER WAY, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85255
Management of the limited liability company is reserved to the members. The names and addresses of each person who are members are: SHAUNA EPPERSON, 5375 E. SEVEN PALMS DR. CAVE CREEK, AZ 85331
RYAN EPPERSON, 5375 E. SEVEN PALMS DR. CAVE CREEK, AZ 85331
Published in The Wickenburg Sun on August 14th, August 21st, and August 28th 2019.
