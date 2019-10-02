Editor :
“Words have meaning.” This phrase took on real world implications last week when a WCA student allegedly made verbal threats against staff and the school in general. Authorities were notified, an investigation was opened, and the individual involved was taken into custody.
I am proud of the professionalism our staff, as they have done an excellent job following procedures to manage the situation and we are grateful for the support the Wickenburg Police Department has provided throughout this difficult situation.
We will continue to be proactive in working with WPD to uphold and improve our safety and security protocols.
We appreciate your prayers and support for not just those involved, but all students, their families, and staff at all the schools in Wickenburg. If you have further questions, please contact me at (928) 684-5916.
Closing thought comes from 1 Timothy 1:7: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love, and of a sound mind.”
Kevin P. Armstrong,
Head of School, Stewardship & Advancement
Wickenburg Christian Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.