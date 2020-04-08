My horse stepped on my cell phone.
It was pronounced dead at the scene.
The demise of the devise happened in slow motion. But let me start at the beginning. My very good friend and I had been feeling cooped up and needed some social distancing on Saturday morning. We jumped the horses in the trailer and headed out to Box Wash in the shadow of Vulture Peak. We were soon riding down the wash, congratulating ourselves on getting outdoors, admiring the bounty of beautiful wildflowers and chatting about stuff that we think matters.
On previous occasions, as I was leaving on horseback, my Favorite person had warned me about riding with my phone in my pocket, and I had always assured him I had the whole thing under control and reacted with surprise at the thought that I would do anything so careless as drop my iPhone Xs Max – with a fancy camera, rose gold back and color-coordinated burgundy leather protective case, outfitted with a magnet so it sticks to my dashboard.
Good grief, my whole life is in that phone, and of course I wouldn’t let anything happen to it.
Well.
I felt the slightest sensation on my right hind cheek as it slipped from my back pocket. I looked back and watched it falling, falling, falling, (this is the slow motion part) right into the deep sand. “Awesome,” I thought. “A soft landing. It will be fine and my Favorite won’t have to know.”
Immediately, a horse’s hind hoof ended my optimism.
This is the device that stores things like my own mother’s phone number, which I can’t dial without it. And now it’s dead. Oh no!
I should panic right now, but... it’s kinda funny how this whole Coronavirus thing has reset what’s important. Yes, it’s an expensive phone and I could whine about having to replace it. Yes, I could be mad at myself for being irresponsible. I could even be a little dismayed that my Favorite was right about riding with a phone in my back pocket. I could shed a tear, or at least worry a lot, about whether all of my photos would be saved. I could go into serious anguish over the fact that I will have to re-enter a staggering number of user name/ password combinations into all the apps I use for everything from fitness to entertainment to finances to work (this is the most likely of the things I’ve mentioned).
But on Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, it was just a dead phone. That’s all. It can be replaced.
A lot of good things are going to come from this moment in time when the world is overshadowed by COVID-19, and we distance ourselves from everyday routines and from one another. We’ve had a wake up call – a reminder to appreciate everything we took for granted: our jobs, families, grocery stores, schools, church, freedom to assemble, travel – everything, even toilet paper.
We are so very fortunate the virus hasn’t hit us as hard in Arizona as it has other places, and while there is glimmering hope that social distancing is working in this area and we may avert disaster by staying the course, still there’s underlying fear of the worst-case scenario.
You run the what-ifs in your head as you think of people you love, people you work with, go to school or church alongside, even the IT guy in another state that has saved your cyber life so many times. Who will it hit? How sick will they get? If they end up in the hospital will I see them again? What about me?
It’s a lot to worry about.
Too much worry isn’t healthy.
But a little worry during a lot of alone time sure makes a broken phone seem like an anthill when you’re standing in the shadow of a looming peak.
Thanks to a speedy insurance policy on my calling plan, and a couple hundred bucks I had to fork over as a penalty for being irresponsible, as of Monday I had a new phone, and the one with the horse track on it was packed and ready to go back to Apple.
I pushed the Mom button on the new phone and listened to make sure she answered and sounds okay.
Fortunately, all is well.
And no, I still don’t have Mom’s number memorized. But my Favorite would tell me I should.
