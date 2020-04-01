Editor:
I received a phone call two weeks ago Monday at 7:30 a.m. on my cell phone. I was on vacation at the time and out of town. On the other end of the phone was our Mayor Rui Pereira. He was very concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and how it would impact the Wickenburg Senior Center. He explained that the governor had set safety guidelines and we would certainly be impacted by this fast changing, potentially dangerous situation. Later that same morning, I received another call from our Town Manager Vince Lorefice giving us some clarity on this situation. A meeting was set for early afternoon at the senior center and we decided to close our dining room until this is over. The point of my letter is to thank Mayor Pereira and Town Manager Lorifice for operating in the best interest of the people in our community. They were aware of this developing situation and reached out to help keep us safe. This is great leadership and these men should be thanked (from a distance of six feet) for their commitment to Wickenburg.
Charlie Petersen
Wickenburg
