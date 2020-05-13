Editor:
I would like to respond to the lack of true leadership from our Mayor Rui Pereira.
All he has done is nice talk, posturing himself, and hiding in “safety.” He didn’t engage businesses nor have any extra meetings with town council members about this nor get advice and information from the local community in a time when even the state legislature was trying to help our community – due to the actions of a council member, Kristy Bedoian (yes, my mom!), and the rallying of businesses to contact our state representatives and senator.
Mr. Mayor, yes, leadership matters – but you only talking to outsiders and your friends doesn’t help or “lead” this town. Stop being a bureaucrat – Wickenburg needs a true leader who will get down in trenches with the real people of this town, not just when it’s a photo op. We are tired of the same old “boys club” and broken promises or no promises at all.
This is why I’m voting for Patty Sickles for mayor; what Wickenburg really needs.
Sally Bedoian Killoran
Wickenburg
