Editor:
When the sixth grade class at the Wickenburg Christian Academy decided to create a Science Garden Project to study the diversity, color, texture, and nutrition of creation, the primary students (K-6) were happy to help plant a variety of herbs and vegetables. During that process, we discovered that many other creatures were happy to investigate those items too, mostly local bunnies. To help keep out our munching neighbors, we called on local fencing company Grantham Fence. The fencing was installed in a very professional manner, completely bunny-proof, and the crew listened to our every need. To add to our joy, Ty Grantham donated the entire project to our students.
In a difficult time of chaos, kindness still shines.
Thank you, Ty Grantham. God Bless you and your family.
Ms. Leigh and the WCA sixth grade
