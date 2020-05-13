Editor:
Over my lifetime we have experienced multiple flu epidemics that have caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in the United States, as well as millions around the world. I don’t recall any other time when we collectively lost our minds and turned to the politicians of this country to save us. So far we have been given loads of information on what to do during this “pandemic” with very little evidence that any of the measures taken have been successful. We are being told to stay at home, social distance, and close our businesses. We have been doing what was asked of us. Now it’s time to go back to work, go out to eat, go shopping and try to get back to a somewhat normal life. Stop and think what America is going to look like in a few months if this government takeover of our entire lives continues. The America that I have lived in for 72 years is not what I’m seeing now. In the last few days we have seen information coming from New York that 60 percent of the latest cases of COVID-19 that have been hospitalized were people who were sheltering at home, with very little outside contact. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo notes that he wasn’t anticipating that particular scenario. I know we have some of the greatest minds in the world working on this situation. I also know we have been given information in the past few months that has not remained consistent from day to day. We are facing the greatest crisis this nation has ever seen. We need to face it the same way we have always faced adversity, by moving ahead carefully to get past this period in our history. I believe our leaders are on the verge of causing even greater damage to America than any pandemic could ever do. It’s time to take back our country by returning to normal. Just my opinion.
Harry Scheldt
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.