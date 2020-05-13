Editor:
A former CDC official says we are just at the beginning of this pandemic.
Data is a “very powerful weapon” against this virus.
We need to “box the virus in” – stay home and go out only when absolutely necessary.
The economy doesn’t have to come at the expense of public health.
Protect the “frontline heroes” (health care workers and other “essential workers – grocery store workers, gas stations, banks (you can do most everything you need to do by downloading an app for your bank, doctor’s offices, etc.)
We must protect our most vulnerable people.
Government and private companies must work together to make massive continued investments in testing and distributing a vaccine as soon as possible.
Preparedness is paramount – not closing offices and departments in our government that would keep policies in place governing what to do when a pandemic starts.
Arizona Republic: May 5 Arizona’s number of identified COVID-19 cases has reached 9,305 (now 9,707), with 395 (now 426) confirmed deaths. This was the largest single-day spike in deaths reported to date with 33.
State officials have halted the work of a team of university experts working on COVID-19 modeling. The experts’ model had shown that reopening at the end of May was the only scenario that didn’t dramatically increase cases.
Washington Post: Please read the opinion column of Leana Wen who is an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. Previously, she served as Baltimore’s health commissioner. Paste this link in your browser: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/05/05/so-your-state-is-opening-up-dont-let-down-your-guard/.
Currently 1.2 million COVID-19 cases in USA; 75,656 deaths in the U.S. as of 3:50 p.m. May 7 – 450 known deaths in Arizona to date.
Wickenburg, as we understand it, did not have any cases of coronavirus as of May 5, 2020. But, Saturday, May 2, a protest led by Nohl Rosen protesting because businesses were not open brought in many from outside Wickenburg to our little town to eat in restaurants also protesting. How do you think this virus is spread? People who have it do not show symptoms for two weeks. Where else did they frequent and visit while in Wickenburg other than The Horseshoe Café, Bedoian’s Bakery & Bistro (whose owner is a member of the town council), The Mecca – where else? Grocery stores, quick marts, gas stations? From what I read and hear “Deaths are expected, but we must get the country opened up.” Who are you and they willing to sacrifice?
A friend’s husband died yesterday: alone in a hospital – she was not able to be with him. He said goodbye to her on the phone. Finally, Maricopa County has the highest number of cases in all of Arizona with over 5,000 known cases.
Steve and I are staying put – and going sparingly, choosing carefully where and what we do.
According to this administration we can expect 3,000 deaths per day before this is over. What part of this is not understood?
Mary Filbert
Wickenburg
