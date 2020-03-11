What’s The Future for the bed tax?
Wickenburg Town Council last week set the stage for a real setback in tourism promotion for our town. (See B-tax story on front page.) Rather than renew a five-year commitment with the Chamber of Commerce, Desert Caballeros Western Museum and Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts to provide those entities with historic levels of marketing funding, Council decided to only provide sure footing until Sept. 30. After that, it’s anybody’s guess.
The decision looks as if Council is buying time to make a long-term plan, but there’s really no way to know whether that’s the case, given that all the real discussion was held away from the public eye behind closed doors, while Council was “seeking legal advice.”
Councilmembers Chris Band and Kristy Bedoian spearheaded the public portion of the discussion with Band taking jabs at the Chamber and Bedoian making a major play for shifting the bed tax funding to an application-based system. She contends that the money gathered from tourists who stay overnight in town should be made available to a broader range of applicants rather than just the three usual recipients that have received the funding under contract for the past five years.
Because the bed tax continues to increase, and there seems to be plenty of money rolling in, it’s a fine idea to let others apply for a portion. That could be easily accomplished with some recalculation of the shares, leaving a larger percentage for contingency and still providing funds these entities and the economy have come to rely on. Other groups could tap the contingency fund at the discretion of Town leadership.
Instead the whole funding model is in suspense. And the timing is terrible. Why did Council wait until the 11th hour of the three entities’ five-year contracts to indicate it would be reinventing the process? This could have been done a year ago, giving the museum, Webb Center and Chamber ample time to prepare grant applications, and know the future of their marketing funding prior to their contracts expiring.
Now, none of the three major advertisers of Wickenburg tourism activities knows whether it will have enough advertising money in the coming season. All they know is their contracts expire July 1, and the town manager has been told to put together an extension through Sept. 30.
Anyone with experience in marketing knows the most efficient, cost-effective method of purchasing advertising is in bulk, well ahead of time. To set up the three busiest, most-effective advertisers of Wickenburg tourism with only 90 days of funding is preposterous. And to keep the discussion secret is a strain on the public’s trust.
First, during open session Bedoian said, “We can’t just keep giving to these three … This needs to be open and transparent.” A short time later, she said, “We probably need to go to executive session on some of this to make a decision or to give direction to staff.”
So much for being open and transparent.
Later, Bedoian said she could think of other organizations in town that could use marketing money, naming the Little Red School House, Wickenburg Historical Society and Downtown Merchants. She then went on to say “There’s several I don’t know that they would but the thing is, I’m not, don’t feel that I can in my power say, ‘Well I only like these three organizations, so they’re the only ones that can apply for the money.’ It’s public money. When I’m up here it’s a different thing. I really don’t have a personal thing, Julie (Chamber Executive Director Julie Brooks) and I, I, don’t have a you know, we’ve never, you know we don’t have a big deal … every time the bed tax money came up I protested it just going to certain organizations… I always did because of the way it was spent and that, but I don’t, I used to be a member of the chamber. I quit being a member when they went into competition with me. But, I, this is not personal. When I’m up here I’m talking about public funds. Whenever I’ve talked about this its been about public funds. There needs to be more accountability and fiscal responsibility with public funds and that’s my job here.”
Fiscal responsibility, inclusion, and transparency are all great goals.
Unfortunately, at this point “transparency” is just a word. The “fiscally responsible” thing to do with the bed tax would have been to reinvent the allocation process with ample time for those affected to prepare – including, by the way, any other organizations that might have wanted to apply.
Leaders would have planned this, communicated up front that it was coming, and shined a light on a pathway so the transition could be smooth and the tourism promotion business could seamlessly continue.
Why the majority of Council apparently went along with the 90-day extension in executive session is befuddling.
If there is a plan that will allow for all of this to make sense, now would be a great time to share it with the public.
– Publisher Jeanie Hankins
