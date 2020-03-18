Remember 9-11.
The Capitol steps in Washington, D.C., were filled with members of Congress singing God Bless America. We pulled together, hung the stars and stripes, had each other’s backs and resolved to get through an attack from a faceless enemy no matter what. That’s what Americans do.
We were fearful and brave.
Fast forward to the past couple of weeks. The World Health Organization is calling COVID-19 a pandemic, and we watch on the internet and evening news, as the red circles of exposure grow, along with our unrest. Much is still to be discovered about this virus, where exactly it came from, how lethal it may or may not be, how much we should or should not react, and how long it will last.
For the first time in many people’s lifetimes, grocery store shelves are picked clean.
For the first time in many people’s lifetimes there are restrictions on our freedom to assemble. Some retail items are being rationed, kids are banned from the classroom, casinos are shut down, major sports are postponed, local events are canceled or put off, workers are without jobs at least temporarily. The fallout, at this point, seems endless. We are told the best thing we can do is keep a distance, wash our hands often, use sanitizer and stay home.
This will be a new exercise for Americans.
Given all the bans, the list of acceptable past-times is pretty short. Fortunately, we live in Wickenburg. Especially in springtime, after the rain, fresh air is in abundant supply. Walking, hiking, biking, throwing a football, roping, trail riding, four-wheeling, picnics, pickleball, and camping are some of the easiest and best ways to make the time go by. Reading outdoors in the sunshine, playing board games, video games or cards around home with our families are also some good options.
Above all, be encouraged. This will pass. We live in a unique time where an abundance of information can lead to an abundance of caution – years ago it may not have had such an impact.
We all agree that preservation of health and life are our primary responsibility to one another. Once we’ve done all we can do to ensure we are on the right path through this uncertainty, let’s relax a little and use this common experience as a way to show support, care and respect for one another. We can start by being kind to overworked grocery store employees. And if you won’t be needing toilet paper in the near future, for goodness sake, leave it on the shelf for someone who will.
– Publisher Jeanie Hankins
