By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
In what appeared to be an exact playback from Town Council’s June 17, 2019, meeting, Council voted again to deny former mayor Everett Sickles’ claim of $4,417.15 for reimbursement of legal fees at Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 18. The vote was 5-1, with Councilman Kelly Blunt absent.
Sickles continues to claim that the Town of Wickenburg owes him restitution after he hired an attorney to fight an internal investigation into whether he broke town policy during the winter of 2018.
An investigation of the then-mayor was launched after a Town employee alerted Human Resources Director Tarah Mayerhofer in December 2018 that the mayor had come to his office while the employee was on duty and had inquired about the employee’s signature on a petition to recall the mayor. Citing Town policy against discussing items of a political nature while on duty, the employee did not engage in the conversation, according to the report.
Town Attorney Trish Stuhan told Council she was called by Town Manager Vince Lorefice for advice, and she advised Lorefice to investigate but to use a neutral third party.
“It was my legal advice that there could be other exposure – first amendment issues and retaliation – and you (the town manager) shouldn’t investigate,” Stuhan told Council she said to Lorefice. “You should hire a third party neutral.”
Though the investigation conducted by a third-party attorney resulted in no discipline for the mayor, Sickles has contended it wasn’t neutral. The report submitted to Council by the third party found that while Town employees are held to certain guidelines on duty, elected officials are not required to practice those same regulations, and no mechanism exists in town code for discipline of an elected official. During the investigation Sickles hired an attorney.
“I don’t go up against an attorney. I learned that lesson the hard way,” Sickles said to Council. “You have to have another attorney go up there.”
Sickles wrote in his Notice of Claim dated Dec. 18, 2018, against the Town of Wickenburg that “(t)he outside investigation was bogus,” and told Council at last week’s meeting the third-party attorney was “purposely hired to look at the facts and wrote all this stuff around them to make me look bad. Three attorneys agreed I didn’t do anything wrong.”
Sickles wrote he was forced to hire a private attorney to represent him and protect his interests.
“All I have left is my integrity. My integrity is spotless,” the former mayor told Council. “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have affairs.”
Councilwoman Kristy Bedoian was once again the lone supporter of the claim.
“I don’t think the Town really acted in good faith on this,” Bedoian said. “I think the whole money thing is a matter of principle. We better be careful because we’re going to open ourselves up to some big lawsuits with this kind of thing if we’re not careful.”
Councilman Chris Band said he was understanding of the former mayor’s predicament, but couldn’t come to terms with making the taxpayers pay Sickles’ legal fees.
“There is a litigation system,” Band said. “I know you were defending your reputation and that is extremely important. But nobody had a say in that other than you. You spent the money, I understand that, I would have done the same thing, but I can’t say the taxpayers should pay for that.”
Southwest Risk Services, which insures the Town against claims of loss, wrote in a letter to Sickles turning down his claim because “there is no indication that any negligence or wrongdoing act on the part of the Town were the proximate cause of your damages (legal fees) since there was no claim or suit being filed against you and there was no need for you to have hired an attorney.”
After Mayor Rui Pereira called for a motion, Vice Mayor Royce Kardinal moved and the vote to deny was 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.