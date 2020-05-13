Editor:
As a native of Wickenburg, born on the Sombrero Ranch in 1940, I have maintained a long and warm relationship with the former “dude ranch capital of the world.” I visit often and have ridden with Los Caballeros on three occasions. In June, I plan to return to Wickenburg once again as part of my 80th birthday celebration. I’m blessed with excellent health, am an active world traveler and take all the precautions recommended during this terrible pandemic. I’m disappointed to learn that Wickenburg is not taking the lead by opening for business especially when COVID-19 has not proven to be a serious concern with town residents in terms of the number of severe cases and deaths. The hot weather in June will not bring an abnormal number of visitors to the town, lessening the chance for contact with those from other areas. I look forward to Wickenburg taking the critical steps to enable the survival of small and medium businesses, especially those that are seasonal without the financial resources to reopen.
Harvey Smith
Palm Harbor, Fla.
