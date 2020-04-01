What a strange and wondrous moment in time. Here we are in early April in the year 2020. I think we all had high hopes for this year to be a great one. And while the number 2020 represents perfect vision, the future is not at all clear.
A few weeks back I will admit to feeling a little closed in because of how busy our town had become. I may or may not have expressed frustrations about not being able to get a table at my favorite restaurant.
I might have questioned the way people drive and park, and that sometimes I can’t tell whether they are parking or driving, and I am pretty sure I cussed some truck drivers out in the roundabout.
I was worn out with local politics. I was ready to get out of this town for a bit, and in fact my favorite person and I would have been in Washington, D.C., last week, seeing the sights and smelling the cherry blossoms.
Who knew things would change so much, so fast.
Because of the national concern about COVID-19, our travel plans are scrapped and I am working from home. In fact, the Wickenburg Sun staff produced your paper last week and this week mostly from our kitchen tables and living rooms. It was strange.
Lots of things have been different for us and for others – no school, working from home, grocery store shelves picked clean, no rush hour in the city, no date night dinners out, no weddings or funerals, no church, no vacation.
We’ve all been grounded to our rooms. Being grounded gives a person time to think.
In all of this I have realized, we Americans have been really spoiled. Myself included. All the daily annoyances from a month ago seem like pretty small inconveniences from where I’m sitting today.
Right now, I would welcome crowded restaurants (even if they brought me the wrong order) and I would give the truck drivers in the roundabout a wave of thanks for being out there.
I’m starting to see a lot of things a little differently.
Aren’t you?
And while we are thinking about things we have taken for granted … remember the businesses in Wickenburg who are always there, donating to youth programs, sports teams, benefit dinners, everything we ask them for … These are people who need our help now.
Let’s get together and show our support. Order take out from your favorite restaurant this weekend. Tip them more than usual. Buy gift certificates from restaurants and local merchants. Maybe someone you know has a birthday coming up. If you buy a gift card, that is cash flow now for a business that may be hurting.
Think creatively about how we can all help.
And speaking of thinking creatively. This week’s Sun looks a little different. As a cost saving measure, we’ve temporarily combined the A and B sections. And this week as a bonus we’ve included a 24-page, Kid’s Scoop, a full-color tabloid packed full of educational activities for kids of all ages. Puzzles, games, mazes and more.
We have included one in each copy of The Sun, and if your family needs extra, we will make those available for free outside The Sun office beginning Wednesday morning.
We thank the local businesses who are advertising in this special edition, and we encourage you to support them as they are continuing to support us, which we appreciate very much.
A closing thought:
Close to 30 years ago now, at Grand Canyon University, I had a professor named Dr. DC Martin who opened every class by quoting Jeremiah 33:3 from the King James version: “Call unto me and I will answer thee, and I will show thee great and mighty things which thou knowest not.” This verse has been running on repeat in the back of my mind lately.
It’s a good reminder to keep the faith. So let’s keep the faith.
Meanwhile, the Wickenburg Sun will keep bringing you the news that you can only get from your hometown source, every week in print, and daily on the web.
Because, even in these uncertain times, The Sun is something you can count on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.