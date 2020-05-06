Editor:
The staged protests in Wickenburg on Saturday did nothing to protect the rights of the citizens of Wickenburg.
It had every thing to do with a political rally that could possibly endanger many who live in our beautiful town. It also begs the question, what part of being a patriot was Nohl Rosen trying to present.
Being a patriot, in my lifetime as a military veteran, was never about endangering the lives of others, especially to promote a political agenda. It’s about protecting your fellow citizen. Doing what needs to be done for the benefit of all.
Is this how you intend to represent the people of Wickenburg if elected? On the altar of greed.
Wickenburg has zero COVID-19 cases as of your protest movement. Maybe because the good folks of Wickenburg were practicing social distancing and obeying the governor’s orders.
For you and your group of so-called patriots there is a much easier way to show your love for country, and it’s not by exposing others to a horrible disease.
Your concerns for the right of a few to infect the many only shows your casual attitude for the good of the whole.
Steven Filbert
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.