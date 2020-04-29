Editor:
This is in regards to the closing of the dog park. They said due to COVID-19 but there is more.
People are not picking up after their dogs, but only a few people are responsible for that. We all pick up others’ dog poop if we see it. It has always been an issue so don’t punish all of us for few ignorant people.
If you step in a hole dug by a dog, please be careful where you walk. It is your responsibility to be careful of where you put your feet. Yes, we all need to cover up when our dogs dig, but quit punishing the 95 percent who love and respect this park.
Our dogs need it. We need it.
Carole Mickelson
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.