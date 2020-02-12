Now is the time to get involved – ahead of time, before decisions are made.
The beloved Wickenburg Community Center is almost 50 years old, it needs work, and it is costing taxpayers money to keep it open.
This is the building where many residents’ major life events have taken place. Countless wedding receptions, proms, quinceaneras, celebrations of life, rodeo dances, class reunions, fundraisers, and so much more, have been held throughout the course of five decades at the Community Center. We have so many memories there, it’s hard to imagine that building not being the heartbeat of our community. It truly is a community center.
It probably hasn’t ever made the Town much, if any, money.
But now in addition to the expense of day-to-day operations, it needs major upgrades if it is going to continue to serve the community for another decade and beyond.
So we must ask ourselves: Are we willing to continue to finance the beloved old building because of the sentimental value and functionality of the place? Are we willing to finance it because it brings a few outside events to town? If so, what does that look like? Should expenses be paid from the Town’s checkbook, or should we commit to a facilities tax? If we did fund it with a tax, how much should be raised for how long, and to what extent do we want to improve the facility?
If we would rather move on and allow a private interest to buy it, then where will we gather for many of life’s major events? Should we fund a new building in a new location? Where would that be?
All of these questions and more will hopefully be discussed by the task force, which will be formed sometime soon to consider the future of the Community Center. Public input is valuable. Let your voice be heard.
Speak at a Council meeting, write a letter to the mayor, town manager or councilmember, or send a letter to the editor. Whatever you do, be proactive and participate in the process now – ahead of time, before decisions are made.
– Publisher Jeanie Hankins
