In these times of such judgement and negativity, I would like to acknowledge the area by the movie theatre and its facelift. I have been pleasantly surprised the beauty it has brought to downtown. I love the painting and especially the landscape.
I want to shout out and give kudos to the area with such variety. The elevated planter beds, turf, pavers and plantings turned out very nice. From one landscaper to another, kudos on a great job. It really looks nice.
Jesus “Chuey” Gonzalez Jr.
Premier Maintenance & Landscapes LLC
Wickenburg
