Editor:
I went to see a friend who wanted to buy some raffle tickets to support our home delivered meals for seniors and our local restaurants (Give, Get, Win! Win! Win!). While there, I ended up selling more tickets. On my way out the door I mentioned I was running out of and couldn’t find Clorox wipes for Wickenburg’s Freedom Express vans (We sanitize before and after every client). She said wait, I have some I can share.
One of our volunteer drivers has been sewing masks and giving them away for a donation to Wickenburg’s Freedom Express. One of my riders had their grocery bill picked up for them by a complete stranger.
Many people have purchased tickets to help our seniors get a great meal and stay at home.
So blessed to live in a generous town that pulls together in times of adversity. Thank you.
Carrie Compton
Transportation Director
Wickenburg’s Freedom Express
