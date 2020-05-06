Editor:
Recently we have seen the protests swirling about the nation in which citizens are challenging the actions taken by many state governors as they implement restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Just this past weekend Wickenburg became the eye of that storm as local citizens and businesses alike defied Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent stay-at-home extension to May 15.
Spearheaded by local citizen Nohl Rosen, and supported by Wickenburg Town Councilwoman and Bedoian’s Bakery and Bistro owner Kristy Bedoian, and Debra Thompson of the Deb’s Horseshoe Cafe, who, along with others who claim that Gov. Ducey’s restrictions are “unconstitutional,” on Saturday, May 2 defied the governor’s orders and dozens of people roamed around and dined in their establishments in downtown Wickenburg.
A party atmosphere prevailed with no recognition of social distancing nor face-mask wearing. Passersby clearly saw a line of people clustered together snaking around the corner waiting to get into the Horseshoe Cafe along with many others drawn in close proximity to each other around the large patriotically decorated fire truck brought in for the occasion. As evidenced by several dozen motorcycles parked along the main thoroughfare, many out-of-town bikers had also joined the protest.
Rosen and his ilk claim the U.S. Constitution does not allow state governors to restrict citizens’ “freedoms” of movement nor force temporary business closures, apparently not even during “extraordinary times.” Perhaps he should do some research and better educate himself on the subject.
In an article written by senior attorney Mark Miller of the Pacific Legal Foundation, whose work has been featured on CBS This Morning, Fox & Friends, The Wall Street Journal and NPR, “The question on many minds during our time of quarantine: How far can state government officials go in curtailing constitutional rights like the freedom of association, free exercise of religion, and right to travel among and between the states, in service to public safety by reducing the spread of the coronavirus? The courts have been there, done that, and the answer is, quite far.” Miller goes on to write, “The most significant early decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to mention the state power to quarantine occurs in an 1824 case known as Gibbons v. Ogden. Considered a landmark decision on the federal power to regulate commerce ..., Chief Justice John Marshall ... explained that one of the powers the state possessed was the power to quarantine. This was not controversial; as Marshall put it, the power to quarantine was seen as a power ‘flowing from the acknowledged power of a State to provide for the health of its citizens.’”
In this time of pandemic, the ignorant and selfishly irresponsible actions of those involved quite likely has contributed to the spread of COVID-19. It was just last week that the local paper’s headline boldly read “85390 still at 0.”
Let’s hope that same headline can be written in two weeks time, and if not, we’ll know the likely reason for its spread to our town.
Richard Atwood
Wickenburg
