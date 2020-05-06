Editor:
Let me begin by applauding those brave and strong persons who have taken a stand for more than a mere “life of survival” and are looking ahead to the posterity of this nation and the generations to come, that they, too, would be able to LIVE in a country and town that is truly free and honors people’s rights and respects the individual’s right to make and be responsible their own decisions. In a land where the individual rights are more important than the whim of any authority as is protected by and provided for in the Constitution.
But also, I am somewhat ashamed and embarrassed by those who hide behind their positions and administrative desks and continue to TAKE their full salaries and benefits while sanctimoniously denying and forbidding others their God given right to live, work and make choices.
Our leaders are to stand up for the people’s welfare and freedoms and not infringe and deny them.
So, again, to all those who love liberty, freedom, and for what countless patriots died to preserve for posterity, yes more than their own life for something greater than life itself.
Victor Bedoian
Wickenburg
