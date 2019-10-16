Editor:
If Wickenburg is serious about being a historic town (as advertised), a new hotel should reflect southwestern architecture with colors blending with the desert.
A 1905 building went under the bulldozer a few years ago, leaving an empty lot downtown; another piece of history lost in this “historic town.” A suggestion was given to the seller requesting a part of the adobe wall be preserved for a brass plaque with the date of 1905 and name.
Responsible residents are not against progress, we only ask for intelligent progress.
In the case of the “Little Red Schoolhouse,” originally named Wickenburg Elementary School (name changed to Garcia School in 1972) and also built in 1905 with money from local residents through a Wickenburg School District bond, it is never mentioned in brochures.
To meet historic accuracy from now on, town historian Cindy Thrasher should be consulted when brochures of historic sites are produced, for in the past misinformation was used for personal and cultural reasons.
Milvia Stokes
Wickenburg
Editor’s note: The Garcia Little Red School House is featured on the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Walking Tour Guide (as evidenced in a clipping of the guide below), and the school house has been featured repeatedly in Destination Wickenburg magazine – the official visitor guide for the Wickenburg area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.