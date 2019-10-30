A person’s name is valuable. It means something.
When an individual signs his or her name, it represents commitment – a mortgage, a car loan, a check, a voter registration application, just to name a few.
We think carefully before we sign our names to these things, and in the examples given, we would ask ourselves ... how much am I borrowing, what will the payments be, for how long, am I able to make them, how much money will I have left, what political party shall I belong to?
In another example, each week, the writers of letters on this page must back up their opinions with a signature. Most times, careful thought goes into placing their names here for the world to see.
Just as carefully, individuals should thoughtfully consider the decision of whether to sign petitions in regards to the actions of government. Whether an online national petition circulated on social media, or a person standing at the local post office with a pen in hand, signers should ask themselves … Do I know the statements given to be accurate, do I believe change is necessary, will this effect the changes I want, do I have all the information I need, have I looked into this for myself, what is the motivation of the individual asking for my name?
In the end, your name is all you’ve got. Use it wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.