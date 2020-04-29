Editor:
I have been a natural health specialist for over 40 years working in Japan, Canada, Belize, Colombia and the States. I feel that some of my information could be helpful to the community.
My subject today is face masks.
Whenever a person automatically jumps on board with the masses and instantly responds to unenforceable judicial mandates or strong suggestions from World Health Organization or the government agencies and privately funded Center for Disease Control, like wearing face masks, one must also look at the detriments and side affects the masks may have on your health. Simple facts are that when we breathe in, we breathe in oxygen and nitrogen, polluted or not there is enough oxygen in the air to keep us relatively healthy. When we breathe out we exhale carbon dioxide which I would assume is somewhat poisonous.
The face masks I have been seeing in town are of many different materials, cotton, synthetic, medical grade, handkerchiefs, etc., some of which might be effective, others very questionable as to their quality.
The corona virus is said to like a moist environment especially close to the nasal cavity. When you wear a face mask your nose gets hot and moist and can even drip. You are creating a very welcoming environment for Mr. Corona.
Facemasks create a very real security issue. The cop asks if the teller at the bank can give an accurate description of a robber, the teller looks out over the crowded bank floor and says, ”Not really, but he had a baseball cap, sunglasses and a white face mask on.” In the old days only bandits wore masks.
Potentially when we wear masks you breathe back into your lungs the air you just exhaled. Short term exposure to inhalation of carbon dioxide are as follows suffocation by displacement of air, incapacitation and unconsciousness, headaches, vertigo and double vision, inability to concentrate Tinnitus, seizures, arrhythmia , clumsiness, dizziness, increased heart rate, hearing disturbances including photophobia, memory disturbances, nausea.
Hopefully enough said. Please be very careful when using face masks to say the least. Please don’t drive with them on for my safety sake and others.
Tom Bray
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.