Editor:
I agree with the letter from Gerald Treacy in the April 29 issue.
The continued closing of business in our town will have an impact that may not allow recovery. I encourage our mayor to lead the opening of Wickenburg in a strategic manner; there is no reason not to open business and have clients or customers use reasonable precautions. COVID-19 has gone from a personal health threat to a threat to our health as a town.
We need to have the courage to do the right thing for our community.
Cheryl Hoyer
Wickenburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.