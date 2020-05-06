Let’s stick together.
I strongly believe that everyone has the right to exercise their Constitutional rights. I very much want our business to open and we should, when it is appropriate to do so. This situation is difficult for everyone in our community, and businesses have endured a long time without income.
The Governor has set the potential date for businesses to open as May 15, with social distancing in place. That is another nine days which could seem like an eternity after all we have been through.
I respectfully ask that our community comply with the governors’ executive order. Please do not put our police officers in the position of serving a citation to their friends and neighbors. As a Town, we are obligated to enforce these restrictions or we could loose vital support from the state.
As for the events that have gone on over the weekend in Wickenburg, I believe you are putting lives ask risk. Thus far we have been very fortunate to not have any cases of COVID-19 in Wickenburg, but this could be our turning point.
People coming up from the Valley to dine and shop could bring the virus to our town. This is why the stay at home orders exist; to avoid spreading the virus.
Every life really does matter. One of the top priorities of government is the health and safety of our citizens. Our community is made up of a high percentage of at risk individuals, it would be very unfortunate to see our own little pandemic.
In my communications with the governor and other state officials, I have supported the opening of businesses and I have sent him my recommendations on how I believe we can do so safely. We have learned a great deal over the last month on how business can be opened in a safe way. But until the order is lifted, state law supersedes local laws and we must abide by them.
The events in the press this weekend could also have non-health related affects. We do not want to be seen on the news as a rogue community, not following the law. When life returns to normal, that could hurt tourism, we could loose new home buyers, new businesses, etc.
I have received calls and emails from our citizens who feel they were no longer safe in Wickenburg.
I do understand that those that organized the events this weekend feel strongly that they are doing a service to the community. I honor volunteerism, but perhaps, just for a short time longer, we pledge to support each other by following the law.
We are truly in this together. Wickenburg is a safe and healthy place to live. Stay home.
Stay safe. Save lives. #WeAreWickenburg.
