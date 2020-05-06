Editor:
85390 still at 0: Good or bad?
The people and businesses of Wickenburg are hurting. Witness the desperation of Deb’s Horseshoe Cafe’.
The latest data from some of the testing indicates that the models upon which the medical experts and political leaders relied for decision making were invalid. What is even more concerning is the seeming lack of common sense and reliance instead on a form of group-think that has not only led to catastrophic decision making early on, but continues to condemn thinking and problem solving that is not aligned with the group. For example, there is a group of medical professionals that maintains the lockdown is preventing a significant part of the population from getting the necessary exposure to the virus in order for virus anti-bodies to develop. The implication of this when we come out of isolation could be ominous.
I happen to believe that people are smart enough to assess their tolerance for risk and evaluate what is in their own best interests individually and collectively and that our collective judgements will be more valid and timely than those promulgated from on high. Personally, I am much more concerned about the violation of my civil rights and destruction of our economy and society than I am of the virus at this point.
I call upon our leaders from the mayor on up to the governor and president to immediately open our society back up.
We the people are intelligent enough to adjust our behaviors appropriately and safely, and if our leaders cannot recognize that then they should step down or be replaced.
Jeff Leas
Wickenburg
