Editor:
Thank you to everyone who gave love and support in our time of sorrow. To those who sent sympathy cards, flowers or came to the celebration of life, we appreciate it very much. Thank you for being there for us.
Also, many thanks to Matt Jones, Dr. Peters, Hospice of the Valley, Wickenburg Community Hospital and staff, for the care of our father, Robert Young.
Thanks to Wickenburg Funeral Home, Tracy and Cindy Mattice. Also, thanks to Pastors Duane Middleton, Steven Harris and Paul Harris, Owen Black, Ruben Madrid, Mike Pollay and Gogi Gay for the reception and to anyone whom we may have left out.
Sean and Robin Young
Shannon and Mike Nelson
Kathy Young,
Wickenburg
