Editor:
There are more compelling reasons every day to lift the AZ COVID lock down. A continued lock down would be unconstitutional, including violating the right of free assembly. The lock downs were motivated by the initial “2.2 million dead in U.S.” projections of Imperial College. But Imperial College quickly walked back this wild projection, though for some reason the lock downs were not scaled back in turn.
Nobel laureate Dr. Michael Levitt determined that lock downs were an overreaction, the death rate is similar to the flu, and the COVID test was too sensitive, detecting harmless “background” virus signatures, and that “many people die with coronavirus, not from coronavirus.” The COVID infection and death rates in the many states that never instituted lock downs are clearly no worse than the rates in the lock down states. The death rate statistics have been grossly inflated – the most dramatic example in NYC, where over 3,700 deaths of unknown causes were listed as COVID deaths, with no evidence to support that conclusion.
Great news has just come from studies by Stanford and USC, which confirmed that the COVID death rates were 0.10-0.30, comparable to the flu. Georgia and Oklahoma have now lifted restrictions, joining numerous other states that never imposed them in the first place.
Meanwhile, Arizonans are drowning financially due to the lock downs, with a staggering 20 million unemployment claims filed nationally in recent weeks. These awful trends will only get worse if the lock down or any part of it, is permitted to continue.
Gerald Treacy
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.