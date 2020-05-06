Editor:
The Wickenburg Historical Preservation Society would like to respond to the information that was printed about Jack Swilling on Wednesday April 22 and on April 29.
Jack Swilling was born in South Carolina, in 1830. He lived in numerous places, including Texas. There he was employed for a short time as a teamster and drove an ox train.
Jack Swilling was one of Arizona’s earliest pioneers and had many accomplishments: Member Walker Prospecting Party, First Postmaster, Justice of the Peace, Military Scout and Soldier, Miner, Farmer and Businessman, Responsible for Formation of Ditch Project, which led to the development of Phoenix, also for the development of the Tempe Canal, deemed “Father of Phoenix, and first home in Phoenix (documented).
Jack Swilling had one of four stamp mills in 1865-1866, located one mile from the town of Wickenburg. (Farish) It was Charles Genung who taught Henry to use an arrastra.
Henry Wickenburg had close ties with Jack Swilling. Henry named a street after him here in Wickenburg.
According to Angela Hutchinson Hammer, who was the publisher of the Wickenburg newspaper at the time, Jack had a homestead on Henry’s ranch (which is now Simpson Ranch) and a home that was burned down by robbers.
As time goes on, legends and stories grow larger. Jack was addicted to morphine and alcohol, both doctor prescribed as needed. Jack had a bullet lodged in his body and had excruciating pain due to that impairment. He also had his skull crushed from a blow to the head by a pistol butt.
Two deaths have been attributed to Jack, one that was linked to a stalker with the intent to kill and Jack got the best of him. That killing was deemed self-defense. The other shooting was considered “an accident,” although Jack was said to have been “under the influence.”
Jack’s practical jokes and unbridled mouth finally “did him in.” Accused of holding up the Wickenburg Stage, Jack had insinuated that his stature, along with the stature of his friends, fit the description of those men responsible for holding up the stage. Although Jack was exonerated of all charges, he died in the Yuma jail. He had written a gut-wrenching letter pleading his innocence, which can be read in the History of Arizona 1915, Volume 2, by Farish.
It might be noted that Jack’s contributions as an early pioneer far outweighed his shortcomings. If Jack had lived in this era, he would have had access to medical help and to institutions that might have been able to battle his addiction and help alleviate his never-ending pain.
Cindy Thrasher-President
Wickenburg Historical Preservation Society
Town Historian
