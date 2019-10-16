Editor:
I am looking for anyone who might have pictures of my late Uncle. His name was Robert Roshone who with his wife worked at Los Cabelleros for many years. He also worked at Ben’s Saddlery. He moved to Nebraska years ago to spend time with his family.
Since his passing, I have been conducting family research and would love to hear from anyone who might have pictures or stories to share. I can be reached at (308) 754-1826 or loretta@milettavistawinery.com.
Loretta McDowell,
St. Paul, Neb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.