Editor:
After more than 5 ½ years with M3 Companies, my time is officially wrapping up this month. I want to take this moment to thank the people and institutions of the Town of Wickenburg for allowing my family and me to participate within the community on so many levels.
From Camp Imagination to the Bluegrass Festival, from civic engagement to the hospital expansion, I truly appreciate the opportunities we’ve been provided to grow with the town. Thank you all.
Rich Newman,
Phoenix
