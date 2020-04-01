Lyle “Lynn” Clark, 67 of Wickenburg passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 22, 2020. Lynn was born in Illinois on Dec. 2, 1952.
Lynn spent his early life bowling. He was a part of four bowling leagues. He spent his weekends with his best friends at the pool hall.
Lynn moved to Arizona and became a licensed plumber in 1988, where he helped build the I-10 tunnel and Chase Field.
He moved to Wickenburg in 1993 where he spent his time playing with his grandkids. Everyone knew Lynn in town as Grandpa of Circle K.
Lynn is proceeded in death by his mother and father Nelda and Vern Clark; sister-in-law Nancy Clark, “Brother” Allen Wilson. He is survived by his significant other of 36 years, Carol Wilson; brother Donnie Clark; sister Pat Clark; children Durand (Karen) Wilson; and Tina (Mike) Harn; his grandchildren Kaitlyn (Paul) MacIntosh, Nathan (Alexa) Wilson, Shallen Harn; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Noah and Adison.
Lynn spent the last three and a half years playing tea party, pushing swings and building sand castles with his “Sweet Baby Girl.” He is so missed by those who loved him so much.
Arrangements under the direction of Wickenburg Funeral Home and Crematory.
