Floyd “Bobby” Andrew Warner, 82 of Savannah Lakes Village, McCormick, S.C., entered into rest on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Self Regional Health Care, Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and five children, Peggy Davis and husband Bill, Anita (Joy) Carver, Susan Gauthier, Lisa Shultz and husband Jay, Sean Warner and wife Nancy; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many family and friends. He also was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy.
Floyd “Bobby” Warner grew up on the 6M Ranch with his cousins (brothers) Shorty Macias, Alfred and Leroy Hershkowitz, and Frank Root.
All graduating as Wickenburg High School Wranglers, good students and athletes.
Floyd enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and discovered the world. He had a long career in the US Navy and retired in 1977 with the rank of chief petty officer.
Floyd went on to an illustrious career with Lockheed Martin Corporation from which he retired in 1998. Floyd “Bobby” was an accomplished athlete and during his life he enjoyed playing basketball, softball, bowling and golf.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McCormick United Methodist Church.
Military honors interment will be in Orange Park, Fla., in the coming weeks.
Donations may be made to WHS Alumni Scholarship Fund in his memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.