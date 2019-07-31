Helen Loaraine Strodtbeck was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Stanford Mont. She died July 25, 2019, in Wickenburg.
She is survived by her seven sons; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her ashes will be dispersed by loved ones.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Helen Loaraine Strodtbeck was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Stanford Mont. She died July 25, 2019, in Wickenburg.
She is survived by her seven sons; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her ashes will be dispersed by loved ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.